Amazon, the leading e-commerce marketplace has teased the Great Republic Day Sale 2022, which will go live very soon. However, the e-commerce giant is yet to announce the sale date. If the market reports are to be believed, the sale will begin for Prime Members on January 16, 2022, at midnight. For non-prime members, the sale is expected to commence from January 17, 2022, and will end on January 20, 2022. The 4-day sale will bring exciting deals on smartphones, TVs, Appliances, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Amazon hasn't revealed any details of the sale, however, it has dropped a quick sneak peek into what we expect from the upcoming sale. As per preview details listed on the official website, there will be up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Apart from this, Amazon will offer a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months as a part of the sale.

Customers interested in purchasing electronics will be benefited from discounts of up to 70 percent. During the sale, laptops will be offered with Rs 40,000 off while smartwatches will see a discount of up to 60 percent. There will be discounts of up to 50 percent on cameras.

Appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, TVs and ACs will be listed with up to 50 percent discount. Gaming enthusiasts will also see discounts of up to 55 percent on game titles for consoles and PC.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Moreover, Amazon's Alexa devices will also be a part of the upcoming Republic Day Sale 2022. The Echo smart speakers will be up for grab with discounts of up to 50 percent whereas Fire TV devices will see offers of up to 48 percent. The Kindle readers will be available with up to Rs. 3,400 discount whereas Echo smart display will see a discount of up to 45 percent off.

