Surat, Oct 24 (PTI) Surat reported237 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official said.

Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said.

Also Read | Oppo A33 2020 Smartphone’s First Sale on October 29 During Big Diwali Day Sale.

"Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 per cent," he said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 1,862 cases, followed by Choryasi with 1,818, and Umarpada having the lowest at 77.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 To Start From October 29; Huge Offers & Discounts on Smartphones, Gadgets, Smart TVs & Electronics.

Kamrej has witnessed 89 deaths, followed by Olpad with 40 and Bardoli with 38.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)