The recently launched Oppo A33 2020 smartphone will be made available for online sale next week. The main underlines of the phone are hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, massive 5,000mAh battery, and more. Slated to go on sale on October 29, the phone will be made available via Flipkart initially, followed by offline retailers. As a reminder, the Oppo A33 was unveiled in Indonesia last month. Oppo A33 With Snapdragon 460 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Priced in India at Rs 11,990.

As a reminder, the Oppo A33 smartphone is priced at Rs 11,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. Interested buyers can get their hands on the handset during Flipkart's Big Diwali Day Sale, which is scheduled to start from October 29 and will run up till November 4, 2020.

Oppo A33 smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A33 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is mated to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. It also gets provision to expand the internal memory by up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera comprising a 13MP primary shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There's also a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

The Oppo A33 is priced at Rs 11,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. As a part of launch offers, buyers can avail 5 percent cash back through Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards. The offline market will also see exciting schemes from banks such as Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

