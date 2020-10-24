Flipkart, the country's leading e-commerce retailer has officially announced Big Diwali Sale, which will commence from October 29 onwards. The 7-day sale will run till November 4. This new sale has been announced after the recently concluded Big Billion Days. As a reminder, the Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale is currently underway that will run till October 28. Buyers will receive bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on several products. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: LIVE Deals & Offers on Smartphones, Gadgets, Electronics & More.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Flipkart's upcoming Big Diwali Sale will begin from October 29 midnight exclusively for Flipkart Plus members followed by regular customers later in the day. During the sale, customers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions and payments done through credit and debit cards. There will be special deals like no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserve, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and other banks.

The sale will bring big discounts on Samsung smartphones including Galaxy F41, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A50s, and others. Also, Oppo devices like Reno 2F, A52, and F15 will also be a part of the sale. Poco's M2, M2 Pro, and C3 will also be listed during the sale with discounts and offers. Buyers will also see huge discounts on the Realme Narzo 20 series. The company will be providing mobile protection at Re. 1.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

There will also be new deals on mobiles, TVs, other products at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm along with lowest sale price which will be available till 2 am. Additionally, there will also be discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics such as cameras, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, speakers, TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines and other kitchen appliances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).