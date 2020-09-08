Bengaluru, Sept 8 (PTI) Undergoing RT-PCR test for COVID-19 infection 72 hours prior to the start of the monsoon session from September 21 is mandatory for all those attending it, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

Only if a person tests negative in the test and on the basis of the certificate issued would he or she be allowed to attend the session or cover it, the Speaker was quoted as saying by the state information department in a release.

The Monsoon session of the legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature here.

Keeping the health of everyone in mind, several precautionary measures have been taken in the wake of the pandemic, Kageri said, adding that the public would not be allowed to watch the proceedings this time.

Those who have already undergone COVID test and also those who have recovered should once again undergo the test after September 18 and only if it is confirmed negative would they be allowed to enter the assembly, he said, adding there would be no concession on this.

"Undergoing the test on September 18 and producing Covid negative certificate is mandatory, even for legislature staff, officials and media personnel too, and only then they will be allowed to enter their designated place in the assembly," the release clarified.

The assembly premises and surrounding areas would be sanitised and cleaned regularly, and all those attending will be let in only after their body temperature is checked, the Speaker said.

"For the benefit of everyone, it is our duty to follow all precautionary measures and no one should unnecessarily try to find fault in it or think otherwise," he said

All the members attending the assembly would be provided with sanitisers, masks and face shields, Kageri said.

During this session- 10 bills for tabling, 19 ordinances for consideration and two bills for passage- have been mentioned in the session agenda, and opportunity will be there to discuss on about 31 subjects, the Speaker said.

The Press gallery has been shifted to the visitors gallery and all necessary arrangements for media personnel would be made there, he said, as he sought cooperation from everyone.

