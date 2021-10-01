Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 241 to 5,59,351, while the fatality count mounted to 11,410 with the death of four patients, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota Orders Border District Police Chiefs To Start Night Domination Operations Along Indo-Pak Border.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Payments Adds Indian Rupee Symbol in Chat Composer.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,944, while the death toll has reached 3,276, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)