Chandigarh, October 1: Punjab officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has directed all border district police chiefs to daily start night domination operations along the Indo-Pak border from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The border districts include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The DGP directed the border Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to divide the districts into sectors and depute gazetted officer in each sector, who will be personally out for the night domination operation. Punjab: BSF Opens Fire at Drone Along Indo-Pak Border in Tarn Taran.

"Interstate nakas, especially on the Jammu and Kashmir border should also be strengthened and all vehicles should be thoroughly checked," an official statement quoting the DGP said.

The SSPs have been directed to prepare weekly deployment plan showing the checking points and patrolling that would be approved by the range Inspector General of Police.

Also directions have been issued to give special attention to movement of drones from across the border. Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

