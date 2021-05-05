Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Though the Centre had on April 19 announced "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1, but people of Telangana have been facings problems in getting themselves vaccinated as the state government has not yet started the inoculation drive against COVID-19 for people in the age group of 18-44.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavana a local said, "Despite the central government announcing that people who are 18 years and above can get vaccinated, the state government has not yet started this phase of vaccination in the state."

"Today, after I reached the hospitals, I was told that the vaccine is only for people who are above 45 years of age and there is no vaccination for people between the age group of 18-44," she added.

Further speaking, Sheikh Khadir, a local appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

"Everyone who is eligible, please get vaccinated. The government must provide more facilities for a successful vaccination drive."

The Centre has also allowed the state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the Centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. The country had started the Covid vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield--Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin--manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)