New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): With the administration of more than 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crores till 7 am on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of health release, India executed 90,59,360 doses in the past 24 hours.

This has been achieved through 1,60,89,073 sessions. The break-ups of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

40,895 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) now stands at 3,44,12,740.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.30 per cent.

1,41,986 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload presently stands at 4,72,169. Active cases constitute 1.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,29,948 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.84 crore cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 5.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 9.28 per cent. (ANI)

