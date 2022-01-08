New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India. Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states. Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Schedule For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to be Announced by Election Commission At 3:30 PM Today.

The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation. Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).