Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Relatives of a woman who died of COVID-19 infection at a hospital here in Maharashtra on Saturday assaulted a senior doctor and a staffer, damaged furniture and tried to set its reception counter on fire, police said, adding nine persons have been arrested.

The patient died during treatment in the morning, and as per the protocol, the hospital authorities informed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for further action.

As the civic staff didn't turn up till 3 pm, the relatives of the patient grew impatient and asked the hospital director to hand over the body of the patient, an official said.

As the director refused, the angry relatives attacked him, he said, adding that a hospital staffer was also assaulted.

The relatives also threw stones at the reception counter and set it on fire, but it was brought under control, police said.

A case was registered in the Pachapoli police station.

