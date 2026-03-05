Nagpur, March 5: A shocking incident from Nagpur in Maharashtra has sparked outrage after a four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries when his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during a Holi-related incident. The disturbing episode, which occurred on March 3 in the Koradi area, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

According to police, the child, identified as Om Harish Wange, was playing outside his house with a small spray bottle filled with coloured water as part of early Holi celebrations. During the play, some coloured water accidentally splashed on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was reportedly carrying a bucket of hot water heated on a nearby fire. Bengaluru Techie Dies by Suicide After Cooking Dispute With Mother-in-Law, Husband Arrested.

Nagpur Boy Suffers Burns After Grandmother Throws Hot Water (Disturbing Visuals)

The most disturbing Holi video this year is from Nagpur in Maharashtra where an elderly women poured boiling water on her 4-year-old grandson Om Harish Wange who sprayed colour on her. pic.twitter.com/ulPnBlZcMK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 5, 2026

Angered by the child’s actions, the woman allegedly reacted by throwing the entire bucket of boiling water on him. CCTV footage circulating online shows the boy approaching the woman with the spray bottle moments before the incident. The video then captures the child screaming in pain and running away after the hot water was poured on him. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

Another woman present at the scene is seen in the footage trying to help the child by pouring normal water over him in an attempt to cool the burns.

Police said the boy sustained around 45 per cent burns below his waist. Family members and neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment under close medical supervision.

Authorities confirmed that they are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Police have initiated the process of registering a case against the accused grandmother under sections related to causing grievous hurt.

The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with many calling for strict action in the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

