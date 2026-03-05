Pune, March 5: A 43-year-old government employee from Navi Mumbai has alleged that he was cheated of INR 42.87 lakh in a suspected matrimony scam case registered in Pune. The complaint has been filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to police officials, the accused woman first contacted the complainant through a matrimony website in August 2023. After initiating conversations, she allegedly befriended the man and promised to marry him, gradually gaining his trust over time.

The complainant claimed that the woman later entered into a relationship with him under the assurance of marriage. During this period, the accused and her family allegedly started asking for money, citing various reasons including repayment of loans and urgent personal expenses. APK Scam Busted: Ghaziabad Police Uncover Interstate Cyber Gang Behind INR 3 Crore Fraud.

Believing the promises made to him, the victim reportedly transferred money multiple times through cash and online transactions. In total, he allegedly paid INR 42.87 lakh to the woman and her family members over several months.

Police said the situation escalated when the accused allegedly threatened to file a false rape case if the complainant refused to provide additional money. Fake Baba Caught in Surat! Police Arrest Man Posing As ‘Naga Baba’ for Looting People, Release Live Demo Video of How Accused Stole Mobile Phone From a Pedestrian.

Following the complaint, police identified the accused as Nirmal Meshram, her father Revanand Meshram, and her sister Sheetal Madke. Authorities have begun verifying bank transaction details, digital communication records, and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The case has raised concerns about rising matrimony fraud cases in India, where individuals are targeted through online matrimonial platforms and emotionally manipulated for financial gain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

