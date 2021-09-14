Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took the infection count to 17,09,587 and with one death the toll rose to 22,884, according to an official statement.

The death was reported from Prayagraj, it said.

Also Read | Joe Cury; Against ALL Odds, From Homeless & Suicidal to $18MM in Sales.

In the past 24 hours, 25 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,522, it said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 181, the statement said.

Also Read | AI and Machine Learning Can Prevent Fraud Attacks, Says Cupid Chan.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.91 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.53 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far for the detection of COVID-19, the statement said.

There are no active cases in 32 districts (of total 75) of the state, it said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is now 98.7 per cent.

In UP, 48 per cent of the population has taken first dose of Covid vaccine and over 8.69 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)