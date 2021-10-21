Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Haryana recorded nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that took the infection count to 7,71,125.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the new cases, five were reported from Gurgaon district, it said. The total active cases in the state stands at 110, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,945, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin added.

