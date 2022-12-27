Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Telangana is fully geared up to tackle any situation with regard to COVID-19, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said Covid mock drill to check infrastructure and preparedness to combat in case there is any spike in coronavirus cases has been conducted across all teaching, private, district, area and community hospitals in the state.

"Telangana registers Covid cases hardly in single digit. There are no hospital admissions. There is nothing to worry. But we have to take precautions. We are fully geared up to tackle any situation. The state has not reported any case of BF.7 variant," he said.

The mock drill started at state-owned Gandhi Hospital and Medical College in the morning.

He said Gandhi Hospital, a COVID-19 nodal facility has genome sequencing centre and as when any new variant is detected, tracing and subsequent action will be initiated.

Replying to a query, the official said the state has created over 28,000 oxygen beds up to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the number has gone up subsequently.

According to him, almost all big hospitals have oxygen tanks.

