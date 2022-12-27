Gangtok, December 27: The Sikkim government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking people to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 disease again in the state.

The residents of the Himalayan state have been asked to observe social distancing and use face masks while visiting public places, Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak said in a notification issued by the Home Department. People should also wash hands regularly with soap and water or use sanitisers, avoid crowded places and social gatherings.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in various countries, including China, the residents of Sikkim have been asked to avoid international travel, if possible.

In case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, people have been asked to consult doctors immediately and get themselves tested for Covid-19. The Sikkim government has advised all to get vaccinated for Covid-19, if not done already, and asked them to follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time.

“It is advisable to take all precautionary measures to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak in our country and state,” the notification said. The chief secretary said that the advisory has been issued in view of spike in Covid-19 in various countries and considering the festive season and New Year Celebrations. At present, Sikkim has one active Coronavirus case.