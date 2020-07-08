Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Dr G Srinivas Rao, Telangana State Director of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) has informed that COVID positive patients with moderate to severe symptoms can directly approach the Gandhi Hospital stating that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for treatment and management there.

"Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with COVID positive report should go to Gandhi Hospital where the Government has made elaborate arrangements for treatment and management. Patients with symptoms but not yet confirmed and requiring COVID - 19 testing should go to District Hospital, King Koti, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital," Rao told ANI.

"Sufficient beds are available in Government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirement, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals. Sufficient quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines are available in hospitals. People should not panic," he added.

As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 27,612 including 16,287 who have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 313.

Presently, 11,012 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals. (ANI)

