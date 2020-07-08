Leh, July 7: The Leh administration on Tuesday allowed all private and commercial vehicles to ply on all days without any restrictions. The order was issued as per guidelines given by the Centre regarding ‘Unlock 2.0’. The chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Leh issued the order. The instructions mentioned in the order have come into force with immediate effect.

All the shops of essential items, including vegetable, grocery and milk, will remain open from 7 am to 9 pm in Leh, whereas, chemist shops will remain open for 24 hours. Meanwhile, barbershops, beauty parlour and salons will be allowed to open from 8 am to 8 pm. Restaurants are permitted to open only for home delivery or take-away. 36 New Cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh; 24 Patients Cured.

Order by Leh District Magistrate:

Chairman District Disaster Management Authority/District Magistrate, Leh issues an order regarding ‘Unlock 2.0’; All Private/Commercial Vehicles (except public transport) shall be permitted to ply on all days without any restrictions: Dept of Info&Public Relations, Leh. #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/eVWjcrD9N7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Ladakh crossed 1,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 168 active cases in the union territory, while 836 COVID-19 patients have already recovered from the deadly virus. Only one person succumbed to the virus in Ladakh. On July 7, 17 patients in Kargil and seven in Leh - were cured of the disease.

