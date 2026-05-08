India News | CPI, CPI(M) Extend Unconditional Support to TVK to Form Govt in Tamil Nadu, Affirm VCK Will Do Same

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday extended their "unconditional support" to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

In a joint press conference with the CPI(M), following an executive meeting, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said that the party has decided to extend support to TVK, respecting the people's mandate. Recognising the "ups and downs" part of democracy, he said that the decision has been taken accordingly.

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"TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It's normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary Shanmugam said that the parties extended their support to prevent the delay in government formation in the state, or the imposition of President's rule and to ensure that the BJP does not enter "through the back door.""VCK has also said that they will take the same decision as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all," the CPI(M) state secretary added.

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"In the assembly election, no party has an absolute majority. It's a must to form a government, and a pressure situation has arisen to form a goverment within 10th. Joseph Vijay has written a letter to both parties. Since within 10th if the government is not formed them President's rule will come. And the BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the back door. So, to end this CPI and CPI M have decided to support TVK," he said.

He further said that the parties will not be in the cabinet and extended support to ensure no re-election happens in the state.

"We will not be in the cabinet. Just to make sure no election again, we took this decision," he added.

The parties also affirmed that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which is currently holding an executive meeting on this regard, will take the same decision and support TVK in forming a government.

The CPI (M), in an official letter, conveyed its "support" to TVK for the purpose of forming a government in the state, while CPI extended "conditional support" to the Vijay-led party in favour of "stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, the high-level committee meeting of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam party is currently taking place via Zoom online to decide whether the party will support TVK.

TVK workers and supporters burst crackers and distribute sweets outside the party headquarters in Chennai as the CPI and CPI(M) extend unconditional support to the party.

CPI, CPI (M) and VCK have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly, including the 5 seats from Congress. Thereby, paving the way for a Vijay-led government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)