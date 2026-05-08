Arun Kumar Tyagi Dies: SECL Director Killed in Korba Road Accident After Crash on NH-130 in Chhattisgarh

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Raipur/Korba, May 8: The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) community is in deep mourning following the death of its newly appointed Director (Technical), Arun Kumar Tyagi, in a road accident. The incident occurred on Friday on National Highway-130 in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, cutting short the life of a senior official who had only recently been elevated to one of the most prestigious leadership positions within the coal major. The news has sent shockwaves through the mining industry and the Coal India fraternity.

According to detailed reports from the police, the fatal collision took place near Chotiya, a location falling under the jurisdiction of the Bango police station. Tyagi was travelling in a car when it was involved in a violent, high-speed impact with a parcel vehicle. The force of the collision was so immense that it left the vehicle severely mangled, and Tyagi sustained critical, life-threatening injuries at the site. Gwalior Road Accident: 2 Burnt Alive, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Electric Pole on National Highway in Madhya Pradesh.

In its official X account, the SECL said, "Heartfelt tribute from the South Eastern Coalfields Limited family on the sudden demise of Arun Kumar Tyagi, former Area General Manager (Gevra Area) and Director (Technical)—designate of NCL." Emergency responders and local authorities acted swiftly to extricate him from the wreckage and rushed him to Apollo Hospital for urgent medical intervention. However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Tyagi was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Arun Kumar Tyagi was widely respected as a veteran of the coal sector, known for his deep technical expertise and strategic vision. His recent promotion to the post of Director (Technical) at SECL was seen as a testament to his decades of dedicated service and his significant contributions to mining operations and safety protocols. Colleagues remember Tyagi as a mentor and a professional of high integrity who was poised to lead the company's technical wings toward new milestones. Gwalior Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Car Collides With Auto-Rickshaw Near Jain Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

1The local administration and police have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine the exact cause of the collision. As the news of his untimely passing reached the SECL headquarters, senior officials and staff gathered to express their condolences, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the organisation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).