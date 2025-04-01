New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday moved a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the alleged "malicious" and "targeted" attack on the Malayalam film 'Empuraan' by BJP and RSS.

Citing the "curtailing" of freedom of speech, Sandosh Kumar moved the notice in Rajya Sabha. The film is facing the backlash for the apparent references to the 2002 Gujarat riot.

"I hereby serve notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 1 April 2025. That the House suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the malicious and targeted attack on the film' Empuran' by the BJP and RSS, and the effort to curtail freedom of speech and expression enshrined in our Constitution," he wrote.

Additionally, Congress MP Hibi Eden also moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the protest against the 'Empuraan' movie.

"The recently released movie 'LEmpuraan' has been facing meaningless protests due to depiction of certain incidents relating to Gujarat riots," he wrote in his motion

Eden said that the movie shows the truth about Gujarat riots and asserted that threats and violent protests by RSS-BJP shouldn't undermine creative freedom.

"Empuraan is a world class Malayalam movie which has had a very successful run at the box office, having one of the biggest openings in Mollywood. However, the movie is being subjected to the hatred of the Sangh Parivar which wants to now dictate what people should see in India. The film shows the truth about Gujarat riots and exposes the agenda of Sangh to divide Kerala and capture control of our coastline and therefore the truth is hurting BJP and the Sangh Parivar. We cannot let threats and violent protests by RSS-BJP undermine creative freedom or else we would cease to remain a democracy," he wrote.

On Monday, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that those who are irked by the film have a "guilty conscience."

"This is a clear attack on freedom of expression. I saw the film; there is nothing to protest against. It is just cinema, and everyone should see it that way," Venugopal told reporters. (ANI)

