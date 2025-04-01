Kolkata, April 1: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of Kolkata FF Lottery of today, April 1, will be declared shortly. The Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers will be published on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Each round of the Kolkata FF lottery game is called "bazi", and the results are announced after all rounds (bazis) are completed. Those taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 1, 2025.

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played in Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery and these are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat is played from Monday to Sunday. The Satta Matka-style lottery game requires participants to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to participate in the lottery. The eight bazis of Kolkata FF begin with the first round played at around 10 AM.

This is followed by the rest of the bazis until the last bazi is played in the evening. The results of Kolkata FF, also called Kolkata Fatafat, are declared every 90 minutes. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 1 provided below will be updated regularly by LatestLY as and when the results and winning numbers of Kokata Fatafat (Kolkaya FF) are out. A fast-paced lottery, Kolkata FF requires lottery players to place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 31, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 01, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 790 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The Satta-Matka-type lottery game offers participants an opportunity to win varying prizes with minimum investments. The fast-paced Kolkata FF lottery game requires Kolkata Fatafat participants to place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Although the Kolkata FF lottery game is entertaining and thrilling, it also tests lottery players' skills and luck. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat is among the few lottery games in the country that is played on a daily basis.

