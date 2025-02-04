New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): AI4India and The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) are proud to announce that they will host a pivotal side event at the AI Action Summit Paris 2025 as the only non-government organizations from India. It is significant to note that the much-awaited AI Action Summit Paris is being co-chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other world leaders.

In partnership with the Centre for Indo-European Cooperation, the CPRG and AI4india will host the event- titled "Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South". By bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers, this event will deliberate upon critical data-related challenges hindering the development of effective and mature AI systems in the Global South. The dialogue is an attempt to spur actionable strategies and nurture a collective commitment to building an inclusive, trustworthy, and transformative AI ecosystem.

The event will feature discussions around three themes:

1. Data Sovereignty in the Global South: Leadership in the Age of AI: An exploration of how nations can assert control over their data assets while fostering equitable global collaboration through robust legal, ethical, and strategic frameworks.

2. Reimagining Economies: AI's Role in Driving Growth in the Global South: A discussion on AI's transformative potential to reshape economic landscapes, stimulate innovation, and address both opportunities and risks across diverse sectors.

3. Shaping Workforces: AI's Influence on Non-Skilled and Semi-Skilled Labor: An examination of AI's impact on labor markets, focusing on job displacement, reskilling strategies, and sustainable employment opportunities for non-skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Reflecting on the urgent need for balanced innovation and regulation in today's AI ecosystems, Shashi Shekhar, Co-Founder of AI4india and former CEO of Prasar Bharti remarked,"At the AI Action Summit Paris, we have a unique opportunity to shape regulatory frameworks that ensure innovation goes hand in hand with accountability. This dialogue is critical for creating a future where AI serves all segments of society responsibly."

Adding further perspective, Alok Agrawal, Co-founder AI4india, stated,"Our Datadaan initiative wil democratise access to data as a public good for startups, researchers and developers. The Global South has its own unique challenges and data needs, and western data isn't all we're looking for. This platform will enable us to gather AI experts and a dedicated peer group ready to drive dialogues and discourse on the data that truly matters."

Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, added, "Our participation in the AI Action Summit Paris underscores our commitment to an inclusive, trustworthy, and transformative AI ecosystem. In line with Prime Minister Modi's mission to propel India as a global leader in AI, we are dedicated to shaping policies that empower the Global South and drive sustainable growth."

Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a robust AI future, CPRG and AI4India are steadfast in their mission to foster actionable strategies, nurture global collaboration, and create an AI ecosystem that addresses the distinctive needs of the Global South. (ANI)

