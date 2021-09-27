New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Citing the increase in crimes against women in the opposition-ruled states Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that the Central government has ensured the safety of women, adding that it is impossible for criminals to escape under their regime.

His remarks came while addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha national executive committee meeting virtually from the national capital.

The two-day meeting was held in Dehradun in Uttarakhand from September 26 and concluded with Nadda's address today.

Addressing the party workers, the BJP president said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing the women with opportunities to progress and realise their dreams. He has been working relentlessly for the health, education and progress of the daughters of this nation," he stated.

"The prime minister's Ujjwala scheme has proved to be an example of women empowerment. Women security and safety has always been the priority of BJP," he added.

Nadda further said that the political analysts should compare the BJP government with other governments to understand how a change is brought in the society.

"Our government does not act according to caste and politics. We only follow the law and ensure justice for the victims," he stated.

"It is impossible for criminals to escape in our regime whereas, in the previous government, it was difficult to even register a case. We all know how crimes against women are increasing in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bengal. The crime record is a testimony to this."

Speaking on the financial empowerment of women, Nadda said that out of 43 crore bank accounts opened under PM's 'Jan-Dhan Yojana', more than 23 crore accounts belong to women.

"Earlier, the financial help provided by the government could not reach the beneficiaries as they did not have bank accounts. Congress did not take any action on this. It was PM Modi who came up with Jan-Dhan Yojana to ensure that the help reached the beneficiaries," he stated.

Nadda further said that in the last seven years of the BJP's regime, many revolutionary steps have been taken to empower women in the country and the representation of women in the Union Cabinet is an example of BJP's commitment towards women empowerment.

Earlier BJP Mahila Morcha President, Vanathi Srinivasan had said, "There will be a meeting of the office-bearers as well as a meeting of the national executives in which we will plan a road map for the coming six months including the upcoming elections in the five states of the country."

The meeting comes ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

