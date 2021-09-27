The South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone tomorrow in India at 12 pm IST. The company recently launched the handset in Poland. The 5G phone will be the brand's latest addition to the popular M-series, which already has Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy M32 5G. The India-specific model is likely to be similar to the one sold in Poland. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Set for September 29, 2021.

The company has listed the smartphone on Amazon.in that revealed key specifications of the India-specific variant. The key highlights of the phone will be the FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Galaxy 5G 11 bands, Snapdragon 778 SoC, 7.8mm thickness, and more. It will be offered in three colours - Black, Blue, and White.

The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver, #Galaxy M52 5G that comes loaded with power-packed features is launching tomorrow, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/mzXsyRdtrj or Samsung online store: https://t.co/CsetG7FLgk. T&C apply. #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 27, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a resolution of 1,080x 2,400 pixels. It will get a hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. The handset will come powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. There will be a provision to expand the internal memory up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will runs on Android 11 based on Samsung's OneUI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, there will be a triple camera module at the back featuring a 64MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies. The phone will get a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone will come in a single 6GB + 128GB variant. If the recent rumour mills are to be believed, the phone is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).