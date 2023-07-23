Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a Rs 10,000 cash reward in his name, was arrested after a police encounter New Agra police station area during the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to information, the arrested goon was identified as Shyam Sundar.

The police team disclosed various criminal acts of the accused held.

A motorcycle, 1 pistol, 3 hollow cartridges, 1 live cartridge and about Rs 3000 and an ID card looted from the plaintiff have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

"Shyam Sundar was arrested early morning at around 4 am, after a police encounter. The injured accused has been admitted to the hospital for treatment," Agra DCP, Suraj Rai said.

Further investigation is on, he added. (ANI)

