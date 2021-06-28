Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Parimpora area of the city here on Monday, officials said.

The encounter took place at Malhoora in Parimpora area of the city, they said.

The officials said a deputy superintendent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a constable of the paramilitary force were injured in the gunfight.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they said.

