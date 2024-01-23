Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tightened security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A CRPF official said that checkpoints at various locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been set up and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

"The entire highway is also being scanned with metal detectors by patrol teams. We are prepared to deal with any situation. We often receive input at such times, which can be either correct or incorrect. However, it is important to be alert in such situations. The current situation is normal. Drones are also being used to monitor the highway. A dog squad has also been deployed," Kartar Singh (Second-In-Command of CRPF, 137 Battalion, Udhampur) told ANI.

Earlier today, Major General Sumit Mehta informed that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-service contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

"Republic Day parade to start from 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)

