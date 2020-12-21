New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The current spell of cold wave is likely to continue in many parts of India, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Cold wave conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha for the next two to three days.

Moreover, dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during December 23 to 25, the weather department said.

While the current spell of cold wave conditions likely to continue at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh on December 21 and 22 and with lesser severity on December 23, dense to very dense fog likely in some to many pockets over north Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar on December 21 and 22 and dense fog on December 23, the IMD said in a tweet.

"Current spell of cold wave/severe cold wave conditions likely to continue over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha during next 2 days and with lesser severity on the 3rd day", the tweet added.

However, as a sigh of relief, many parts of Central India and North-Western India will witness a slight rise in temperatures for the next two-three days.

"Gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 1-2 degree Celsius very likely over plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India during next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent 2 days."

No large change will be recorded in minimum temperatures over West India during the next 48 hours and then gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during subsequent 3 days over the region. "Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over Northeast India during the next 3 days," the IMD said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)