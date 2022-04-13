Amaravati, April 13 (PTI) Curtains came down on the "rebellion" drama in the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh even as disgruntled former Home Minister M Sucharita gave a new twist to her purported resignation, claiming it was in fact a "thanksgiving" letter to the Chief Minister.

Sucharita finally met the Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and reportedly poured out her agony over being denied a second chance in the recent Cabinet reconstitution.

"I was the only Dalit (of the five) to be left out," Sucharita was said to have lamented.

For the record, however, she denied having sent in her resignation letter.

"It was in fact a thanksgiving letter," She claimed and pinned the blame on her children for the "mix-up".

She vowed to remain a loyal soldier to Jagan.

Jagan also called senior MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy of Anantapuramu district to his residence on Wednesday after the legislator's supporters called for a bandh in Rayadurgam, in protest against denial of Cabinet berth for their leader. YSRC sources said Jagan explained the reasons why more Reddys could not be accommodated in the Cabinet because of caste calculations. Ramachandra Reddy too came out from the meeting a happy man. With this, the four-day rebellion drama in the YSRC has apparently come to an end. Post his Cabinet rejig, Jagan is said to have refused to grant an audience to Sucharita even as he conferred with two other unhappy MLAs on Tuesday and mollified them. Not taking her actions, including her open threat to resign from the MLA post, over the last two days kindly, the Chief Minister snubbed Sucharita, in an ostensible message to dissenting leaders that he would brook no indiscipline in the party, YSR Congress sources said. After Sunday, the YSRC leadership apparently ignored the former Home Minister, who played the 'Dalit woman' card after being denied berth in the reconstituted cabinet. Sucharita was one of the 13 former ministers not to have been re-inducted into Jagan's council of ministers when it was reconstituted on Monday.

