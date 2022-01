Visual of gold concealed in the cavity of the jeans pants (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): Customs officials on Thursday intercepted two passengers at Kolkata airport on arrival from Dubai and seized 1.6 kilograms of gold paste worth approximately Rs 66 lakhs.

The gold was concealed in the cavity of the jeans pants of the passengers.

"On 12.1.22, based on profiling, officers of AIU #KolkataAirportCustoms seized 1.6Kg #Gold paste (Rs66L) concealed in cavities of Jeans pants of 2pax coming from Dubai. In a well-planned operation 2receivers were also caught from the Arrival gate," tweeted Kolkata Customs today.

