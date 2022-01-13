Mumbai, January 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and UP. Dense fog is forecast in isolated pockets over Delhi (Palam), Bihar, and Tripura, and Moderate fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Delhi (Safdarjung), North Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread moderate rainfall over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Telangana and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall are very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Telangana on January 13 to 14. Meanwhile, scattered rainfall over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh has been predicted during January 13 and 14. It is predicted to drizzle over north eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Winter Healthcare Tips: 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Winters And Be Healthy This Season.

Check Tweet by IMD:

♦ Fog observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog In isolated pockets over Punjab and UP; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi(Palam), Bihar and Tripura and Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Delhi (Safdarjung), North Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 13, 2022

IMD has predicted severe cold wave conditions over western and eastern Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, and cold wave conditions over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and North Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, due to one cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and another one over South Tamil Nadu, light rainfall/thundershower has been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry during the next 4-5 days. IMD has also said that cyclonic circulation is taking place over South Konkan in lower tropospheric levels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).