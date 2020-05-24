India News | Cyclone Amphan: Centre Sends 5 Army Columns to Help Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Central Government on Saturday sent five columns of Indian Army to help Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to restore infrastructure in Kolkata.

The Centre took this decision after receiving a request from the West Bengal government.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Plans to Reopen Schools From June 15 Onwards, Likely to Run Them in Shifts, Cut Timings by Half.

"Based on the request from the Government of West Bengal, five columns were deployed today in the state to assist the civil administration in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. They will be providing assistance in road clearance work tomorrow as well," the statement from Indian Army read.

The army officials were seen assisting the local administration in clearing out the roads. A JCB machine was also used by the team to restore infrastructure in state capital Kolkata.

Also Read | Karnataka Enforces Total Lockdown Today, Everything to Be Shut Till 7 am Tomorrow Except Essential Supplies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

Severe storm Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal had made landfall around 20 kilometers east of Sagar Island in the Sunderbans on Wednesday afternoons snapping telecommunications, power lines and cutting off roads links.

Due to the cyclone, more than 80 people have lost their lives across West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)