Uttarakhand: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Dehradun are facing a severe financial crisis even as services have resumed during the lockdown. They say,"People are continuing to stay indoors. We're struggling to make ends meet. State govt should provide us financial help of Rs 5000". Uttarakhand: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Dehradun are facing a severe financial crisis even as services have resumed during the lockdown. They say,"People are continuing to stay indoors. We're struggling to make ends meet. State govt should provide us financial help of Rs 5000". pic.twitter.com/m54Wbm1tcB— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020 Kerala: Schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from 26th May.

New Delhi, May 24: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the government of India has asked 11 municipal areas that have accounted for 70% of India's COVID-19 case load to step up monitoring. In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally saw its highest single-day spike of 92 COVID-19 cases, 55 of them from Nainital, taking the count to 244. The death toll rose to 2 after woman succumbs to infection at AIIMS Rishikesh. Catch live updates on the coronavirus outbreak and other important stories in this live breaking news blog.

In Kerala, schools were being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from May 26. In Manipur, the Imphal International Airport authorities were seen taking measures to ensure social distancing among passengers in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. A. Ansari, Airport Director says,"7 flights will be operating daily & 2 more on Wednesday". Italy's Carrier Alitalia to Restart Operation Starting June 3, First Time Since Coronavirus Lockdown.

In South Korea, 25 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 12 a.m. on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 11,190. The death toll stood at 266 while the total fatality rate stood at 2.38 per cent. Meanwhile, Spain saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare on Saturday confirmed falls in the number of new deaths and cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.