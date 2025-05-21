Panaji, May 21 (PTI) In view of the cyclonic circulation warning, the Goa-based Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) on Wednesday announced the shutdown of all its port operations till further notice.

The Met department has issued a warning of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the north Karnataka and Goa coast.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the same region during the next 12 hours. In view of the above, considering the safety of Port and navigation, all port operations at MPA are ceased till further notice and till weather improves," the MPA stated.

The MPA has also advised all vessels to sail out to sea for safety.

"These vessels shall be re-berthed once the weather improves. Vessels/crafts which are not ocean-going type and cannot go out to sea shall take all safety measures considering the cyclonic formation/ heavy weather precautions, including additional mooring lines, engines on standby in all respects, moving to sheltered waters, etc," the MPA said.

It said that all barges (vessels used to carry iron ore) to move to a sheltered and safe water up the river.

