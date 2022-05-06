Patna, May 6 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday described the suspected case of "honour killing" reported from Hyderabad as a "slap in the face of the tukde tukde gang".

The firebrand BJP leader from Bihar, known for shooting from the hip, claimed that there would have been an outrage in place of the current "silence", had it not been the "son of a Dalit" but his Muslim wife, who got killed.

A 25-year-old man in the Telangana capital was waylaid by relatives of his wife, who was riding pillion on his scooter, and hit by iron rod before being stabbed to death, in full public view. Video footage of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

"The tukde tukde gang is tongue-tied on the killing of the son of a Dalit. His crime was just to fall in love with a Muslim girl. Had it been the reverse (agar iska ulta ho jaata), the gang would have been at the perpetrators' throats," Singh said.

The Union minister, who is known to be not on the best of terms with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, appeared unimpressed with his claim that communal peace prevailed in the state.

"We must now revisit the definition of peace. Hindus have been persecuted in my Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai. Similar incidents have taken place elsewhere," he alleged.

He also came out strongly in favour of a ban on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship, which Kumar had recently disapproved of calling it an interference in religious practices.

"We should learn from the Yogi model in adjoining UP. There has been a crackdown on loudspeakers and nobody can claim that it was targeted against people of any particular faith," asserted Singh.

Without mentioning Kumar or his party by name, Singh also referred to a recent incident of his effigy having been burnt by JD(U) workers in protest against his allegation that Hindus were persecuted in Begusarai.

"What can we do in the face of such a blatant politics of appeasement by a party that is supported by us," Singh rued.

The BJP leader, however, insisted that the Hindus were a tolerant lot who "fed ants with sugar and offered milk and water to snakes and trees respectively" and were "never ever known to indulge in hurling stones at a taziya procession (taken out during Muharram)".

"In contrast, look at what happened during Muharram and what they (Hindus) have to face just for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Our forefathers partitioned the country on the basis of religion. But now Hindus are being deprived of their religious rights in their own land," he said.

Referring to the recent terror module busted in Rajasthan, the Union minister said there was "a big conspiracy to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by means of disruptive activities".

He also reiterated the need for a population control law, contending that "it is not possible for the country to meet the needs of so many people with limited resources”, further adding that “such a constructive step seems unlikely given the fact that National Register for Citizens (NRC) has been opposed because of vote bank politics".

