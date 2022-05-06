Palghar, May 6: The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has issued an advisory for citizens, especially farmers for the upcoming monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

The district collectorate has advised farmers and horticulturists in the district to take necessary measures in light of the forecast for rains from May 19, the official said.

Collector Dr Manik Gursal has asked the farmers to store food grains in safe places, he said, adding that officials have been directed to complete ongoing works on time to prevent any eventuality during rains.

As per a preliminary forecast, due to a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, rains are expected on May 19 and 20 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar areas and the conditions are likely to prevail till the end of the month.