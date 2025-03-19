Hamirpur (HP), Mar 19 (PTI) The Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus which was attacked in Punjab's Kharar by some protesting locals reached Hamirpur on Wednesday with its windows and windshield broken.

As soon as the bus left Kharar, two people intercepted it with a car and launched the attack, Conductor Labli Kumar told reporters here. Passengers cowered under their seats as two masked people came out of the car and broke windows of the bus.

On Monday, several of HRTC were plastered with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale posters, and at least two came under a violent attack.

Windows of a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus were broken near Kharar in Punjab on Tuesday by some locals, leading to a police case.

Another FIR was registered in Sirhind after stones were pelted at a bus, Mohali SSP earlier said.

The attacks were apparently made as a consequence to an altercation that broke out between some Punjabi tourists and authorities at Kullu's Manikaran Barrier, when the tourists allegedly refused to pay an administration fee of Rs 50-100.

It was also earlier alleged that during the ruckus locals removed flags bearing Bhindranwale's image from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

HRTC Deputy Divisional Manager Rajkumar Pathak said the corporation sent three officers to Chandigarh to ease the atmosphere through talks with the Punjap Police and administration.

Meanwhile, anxiety remains in Hamirpur with the HRTC staff urging the state government to ensure their safety before sending them on long routes, especially through Punjab.

