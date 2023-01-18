New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday called for suspension of ASI's demolition drive in Tughlakabad till the rehabilitation of all children residing in the area is ensured.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), had on January 11, issued a notice regarding the removal of illegal occupants of houses inside Tughlakabad Fort area by January 26.

Also Read | Nagaland | We’re Hopeful That People Will Respond Positively as NPF is One of the Oldest … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Taking suo-moto cognisance of the drive, the child rights body said taking away the shelter from these families is nothing short of cruelty in such extreme weather of Delhi.

"Eviction of young children without proper rehabilitation measures is a violation of basic human rights. We urge ASI to take necessary steps to ensure children's welfare. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi, Voices Displeasure Over Bihar 'Not Getting Special Status'.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) also directed the ASI to submit its correspondences to different authorities and enabling them to take measures for the rehabilitation of children.

There was no immediate response from the Archaeological Survey of India on the matter.

The DCPCR also expressed concern on how, within 15 days of the issue of notice, all actions, including demolition/eviction, will be taken against the said residents, without any relief or rehabilitation measures for the children of the area.

In its notice to ASI, the child rights body stated, "As per section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, any abuse, exposure or willful neglect of the child, which may cause mental or physical suffering to the child, is a punishable offence with an imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.

"In lieu of the same, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in exercise of its powers under Section 130 and Section 14 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, issues the present notice advising for suspension of the said demolition pending the rehabilitation of children," the notice added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)