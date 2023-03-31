New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has recommended the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the notification for the constitution of the Transgender Welfare Board in the national capital aiming to ensure the empowerment of transgenders in the city.

According to an official statement, the DCW said that the government of India passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019 and the Central Rules in 2020 and the rules are yet to be notified for Delhi.

"In response to a notice by the Commission, the Delhi Government has informed that the approved draft rules are pending notification from MHA. Further, upon enquiry the Delhi Government has also informed the Commission that the state has approved the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board and the same is pending with MHA for notification," the statement said.

"The Commission has pointed out to MHA that 12 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already created the Transgender Welfare Board and Delhi should not lag behind," it added.

The Commission further said that the Delhi government has not launched any scheme for the welfare of transgenders and thus recommended that it immediately launches schemes in this regard and sets up shelter homes for those transgenders who are in need of care and protection of the State.

The Commission had issued notices to all DMs on this issue and found out that only 76 Certificates of Identity have been issued to transgenders in Delhi in the past 3 years even though according to the 2011 census, Delhi had 4,213 transgenders, according to DCW.

It flagged the "bias and lack of sensitivity" of some government staff towards transgenders.

"In the interaction of the Commission with transgenders, numerous instances were cited which reflected a bias and lack of sensitivity of certain government officers and staff towards transgenders," it said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated that the Centre must immediately notify the State Rules for NCT of Delhi and the Transgender Welfare Board for Delhi.

"It is unfortunate that Delhi Government has informed the Commission that it is not running any schemes or shelter homes for welfare of transgenders. This needs to be immediately rectified. There are several lacunas in the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 in Delhi and steps need to be taken urgently to tackle this. Hope that our recommendations will help the Centre and the State ascertain the extent of the problem and take measures to improve the situation," she said. (ANI)

