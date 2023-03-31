New Delhi, March 31: A fire erupted at a factory at Delhi's Wazipur Industrial area on Friday, a fire department official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties or injuries. Delhi Fire: Car Engulfs in Blaze in Chhattarpur Area, No Casualty Reported (See Pic).

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said a call regarding the blaze was received at 8.18 a.m., and a total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Further details are awaited.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Wazipur Industrial Area:

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Wazirpur area. 25 fire tenders rushed to the site. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OHQxxxrVTR — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

