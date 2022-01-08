New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Soon after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Assembly elections in five states, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the declaration of Punjab polls signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in the state.

Badal welcomed the decision by the election commission and said that the state will go back to the serious and sober business of governance by the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Main Accused Niraj Bishnoi Threatens to Commit Suicide in Police Custody, Claims DCP KPS Malhotra.

In a series of tweets today, Badal wrote, "We welcome the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on February 14. This signals end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in the state. Punjabis are eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and 'development-oriented' SAD-BSP government, committed to peace and communal harmony."

"The state will go back to the serious and sober business of governance by the SAD-BSP alliance. Present rulers have reduced the governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over. The election schedule also signals the end of five wasted years in Punjab," he said.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Devotees Allowed to Offer Prayers at Gurudwaras Tomorrow During Weekend Curfew, Says DDMA.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of Punjab to participate in the carnival of democracy ahead of scheduled Assembly elections.

"Sooner the better. We are all set for the Big Day that will decide the future of Punjab. I appeal to the people to participate in the carnival of democracy with full spirit while at the same time observing all COVID related protocols," Singh tweeted today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Voting for Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections in single-phase on February 14.

Elections for five state assemblies, namely Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa will be conducted in seven phases.

Previously, Punjab Assembly Elections were held on February 4, 2017, to elect the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party were in an alliance. Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister before 2017.

In March 2017, the Indian National Congress led by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh defeated the ruling alliance and the newcomer Aam Aadmi Party. Captain had contested against PS Badal in Lambi, won from Patiala and became CM.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)