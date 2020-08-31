New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition has declined since yesterday, and he continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)

