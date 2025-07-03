New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approx. Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing.

"The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh today accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approx. Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing," the Defence Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Minor Thrashed by a Group, Dies.

https://x.com/DefenceMinIndia/status/1940766637554339991

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, AoNs were accorded for the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles.

Also Read | Amritsar Road Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Injured After Overloaded Auto-Rickshaw Collids Head-On With Car.

These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management, and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

"AoNs were also accorded for procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels," the Defence Ministry said, adding that these procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels.

"To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category," it added.

The Council met for the first time after Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

Earlier, on June 30, defence sources reported that the tri-services had submitted various proposals for procurement, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The project, worth around Rs 30,000 crore, would be critical for the Indian Army's air defence capabilities as the system can be effective against targets up to 30 kms. The three aircraft would be acquired from an original equipment manufacturer and then be modified by the DRDO lab Centre for Airborne Systems in partnership with private partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)