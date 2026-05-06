India News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Attend Joint Commanders' Conference in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The second edition of the Joint Commanders' Conference, on the theme 'Military Capability in New Domains', will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on May 7 & 8.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark Tri-service operation that stands as a testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve, characterised by surgical precision,according to the Ministry of Defence.

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Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with the transformative impact of AI, the development of unmanned systems & emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers.

The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for a resilient and future-ready force with a decisive edge. Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation & civil-military fusion.

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The conference will also feature a demonstration of futuristic applications developed in-house and the release of new doctrines pertaining to future warfare concepts and operational strategies.

Operation Sindoor was a significant cross-border military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for a brutal attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that resulted in the killing of 26 tourists in the name of religion. (ANI)

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