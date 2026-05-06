Mumbai Metro Fire: Blaze Erupts at T2 Airport Station on Aqua Line, Services Restored After Brief Disruption (Watch Video)

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A fire broke out at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 6, prompting the evacuation of passengers and a temporary disruption of services on the Aqua Line 3 corridor. Officials said the incident occurred around 4.10 pm and was quickly brought under control, with no injuries reported.

The incident affected metro operations between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade for a short period. Authorities confirmed that smoke was detected inside the station premises, leading to an immediate emergency response and evacuation as a precautionary measure. Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Shut for 6 Hours, Delays, Cancellations Likely.

Mumbai Metro Fire

A civic official said the fire originated in the technical room of the metro station. The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade at 4.13 pm, following which emergency teams were deployed to the site.

A fire brigade official said three fire engines and two jumbo tankers were sent to the location and the fire was extinguished by 4.30 pm. “Smoke permeated the underground station premises, due to which the firefighters had to use breathing apparatus during the operation,” the official said. Authorities confirmed that “nobody was injured in the incident,” and all commuters were safely evacuated. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 10% Water Cut Starting May 15 Due to El Niño Concerns.

Operator Calls It a ‘Minor Smoke Incident’

Services Restored | Operations Normal Following a minor smoke incident at CSMIA T2 station, which was promptly managed by the on-site team, train services between Sahar Road and Aarey JVLR Metro stations were temporarily affected. Passenger services have now been fully… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 6, 2026

The Mumbai Metro 3, which operates the service, described the incident as a “minor smoke incident.” In a statement on X, it said, “A minor smoke incident was reported at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport -T2 station today and was promptly addressed by the on-site team.”

As a precaution, the station was temporarily evacuated, and trains did not halt at the CSMIA-T2 station during the incident. “Services between Sahar Road and Aarey stations were temporarily affected. However, normal operations have been restored,” the MMRCL said. It added that “all necessary safety protocols were followed and the situation was fully brought under control.”

The Aqua Line 3, Mumbai’s underground metro corridor, is one of the city’s key transport projects connecting key business and airport zones. This is not the first such incident; in November 2024, a fire had broken out in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro underground station, raising concerns about underground infrastructure safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mumbai Metro 3). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).