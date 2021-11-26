Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumarcation has sent a notice to the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and sought a response for violating COVID guidelines by allowing eight COVID-19 positive officers from different states into the academy.

An officer of Himachal Pradesh has left here without any information. While on November 24, three other persons were also found infected with COVID-19 in the academy itself, whose information was also not given to the administration, added the DM.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Table Resolution on Compensation to Farmers, MSP Guarantee, Arrest of Minister Ajay Mishra.

"It is a violation of the Disaster Management Act for allowing the COVID-19 eight infected officers to enter the Dehradun border and not giving any information to the district administration even after entry," stated DM in the notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)