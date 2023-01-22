New Delhi, January 22: Two children were apprehended for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old teen to death in the Bhati Mines area of Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, some locals informed them on Saturday evening that a man had been found dead near Radha Krishna Mandir of Sanjay Colony in the Bhati Mines area. Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed by Assailants for Objecting to Throwing of Garbage Outside His House in Mayur Vihar Area; FIR Registered.

A local police team reached the spot and started a preliminary inquiry after taking custody of the body. Police said the body bore multiple stab wounds and also had a deep cut on the throat. They added that the body was sent to the mortuary at AIIMS for post-mortem examination.

They informed further that a probe was launched after a case was registered at Maindan Garhi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sleuths said over the course of the probe, two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were arrested in connection with the murder on the basis of CCTV footage.

"During interrogation, the children confessed to the crime. They said they snatched the mobile phone of the 18-year-old man, identified as Harish, and as he tried to resist, they slashed his throat and stabbed him several times," a police officer said. Delhi Shocker: Juvenile Shoots at Man in Gautam Puri Who Created Fake Girl ID on Instagram; Three Detained.

The police further informed that they recovered the murder weapon, the mobile phone of the deecased along with the SIM card, as well as clothes and shoes worn by the accused children at the time of the crime.

Their clothes had blood stains on them, the sleuths informed further, adding that the accused are residents of the Bhati Mines area and so was the victim.

The sleuths they were probing if any other person helped the accused commit the crime or was in any way involved with it. Being minors, the accused children will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after the completion of the investigation, for further action, police added.

