New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death during an alleged theft attempt in northeast Delhi and two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, northeast Delhi. The accused Manish and Prashant have been arrested, police said.

According to the police, the deceased Rahul was trying to snatch money from the accused Manish and Prashant. They wrestled with each other for a while. Then Manish took out a knife from his scooty and stabbed Rahul multiple times, police said.

"Information was received at around 2.16 pm on May 17, regarding a stabbing incident near Samuday Bhawan, Jyoti Nagar northeast Delhi. It was found that Rahul Kumar, age 26, a resident of Ashok Nagar had been stabbed. Then he was rushed to GTB Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival", the police said.

As per the police inputs, the deceased had multiple stab wounds in the torso, lower abdomen and temple region of the head.

"He (Rahul) used to work as a halwai. He also had a past criminal record. A case under the Gambling Act and another of house theft had been registered against him," the police added. (ANI)

